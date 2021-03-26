Apple releases iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2

Apple today released iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2 with security updates. The updates arrive nearly three weeks after the release of iOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4.1 and more than a month after the iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4.

According to Apple’s release notes, the software provides an important security fixes and should be installed by all users:

iOS 14.4.2 and iPadOS 14.4.2

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to universal cross site scripting. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: This issue was addressed by improved management of object lifetimes.

CVE-2021-1879: Clement Lecigne of Google Threat Analysis Group and Billy Leonard of Google Threat Analysis Group

MacDailyNews Take: Happy updating!