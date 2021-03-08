Apple releases iOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4.1

Apple today released iOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4.1 which contains security updates for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).
About the security content of iOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4.1:
WebKit
• Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)
• Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution
• Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.
• CVE-2021-1844: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, Alison Huffman of Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research
