Apple TV+ ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Wolfwalkers’ nominated for Producers Guild Awards

Two Apple TV+ productions have been nominated for the 32nd Producers Guild Awards, the animated feature film Wolfwalkers and the comedy series Ted Lasso.

The annual Producers Guild Awards, which typically take place every January, honor the most impactful and entertaining producing achievements in the worlds of film and television. Considered a strong prognosticator for the Best Picture Oscar, the Darryl F. Zanuck Producer of the Year Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures is one of the most eagerly anticipated honors of the season.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

“The Croods: A New Age” (DreamWorks Animation), Producer: Mark Swift

“Onward” (Pixar), Producer: Kori Rae

“Over the Moon” (Netflix), Producers: Gennie Rim, Peilin Chou

“Soul” (Pixar), Producer: Dana Murray

“Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS), Producers: Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, Stéphan Roelants

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy:

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) – Season 10, Producers: eligibility determination pending

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max) – Season 1, Producers: Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ullin, Sarah Schechter, Suzanne McCormack, Jess Meyer, Raymond Quinlan, Jennifer Lence, Erika Kennair

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV) – Season 6, Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Kurt Smeaton, Kosta Orfanidis

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus) – Season 1, Producers: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Bill Wrubel, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Kip Kroeger, Brendan Hunt, Tina Pawlik, Joe Kelly

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX) – Season 2, Producers: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Marika Sawyer, Derek S. Rappaport

