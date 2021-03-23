Apple removes ‘Siri Remote’ mentions in tvOS 14.5 beta, changes ‘Home Button’ to ‘TV Button’

Apple today released the tvOS 14.5 beta 5. Changes in the update found by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser include all mentions of the “Siri Remote” being removed and replaced with “Apple TV Remote.”Apple also changes the name of the “Home Button” to the “TV Button” (since that’s what those of us who’ve long ago mapped that button to the Apple TV app call it anyway).

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The ‌Siri‌ Remote has always been the ‌Apple TV‌ Remote in countries where ‌Siri‌ functionality is not available on the ‌Apple TV‌, but now Apple is using the ‌Apple TV‌ Remote wording in countries where the remote was previously referred to as the ‌Siri‌ Remote. Apple is rumored to be working on a new version of the ‌Apple TV‌ that’s set to come out this year, and it will be accompanied by a refreshed remote control with Find My capabilities. Little else is known about the remote at this time. tvOS 14.5 also renames the “Home Button” under the “Remotes and Devices” section to “TV Button,” but the functionality is ultimately the same and can be set to go to the ‌Apple TV‌ app or the Home Screen.

MacDailyNews Take: In the name of Jobs, please let this spell the end for the horrid “Siri Remote” itself, not just a renaming of the putrid slab of awfulness.

Jony certainly wasn’t involved with the design of the Apple TV’s Siri Remote – unless he was drunk during the 20 minutes that were lavished on its so-called design. — MacDailyNews, November 22, 2016

With the Siri Remote, users can’t tell which end is up in a darkened room due to uniform rectangular shape. The remote is still too small, so it gets lost easily. All buttons are the same size and similarly smooth (the raised white ring around the menu button helps, but so barely it’s astounding that Apple even bothered; it’s a bandaid on a turd). The tactile difference between the bottom of the remote vs. the upper Glass Touch surface is too subtle as well; this also leads to not being able to tell which end is up. A larger remote, designed for hands larger than a 2-year-old’s with a simple wedge shape (slightly thicker in depth at the bottom vs. the top), as opposed to a uniform slab, would have instantly communicated the proper orientation to the user.

If Jony Ive “designed” the Siri Remote, he should forfeit his knighthood. — MacDailyNews, September 25, 2017

Use Apple’s excellent Remote app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. It works much better than the Siri Remote.