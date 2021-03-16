Apple supplier O-Film has lost ‘particular overseas client’

China’s O-Film, an Apple supplier which makes camera modules, told investors that it received a notification from a “particular overseas client,” which contributed 22.51% of its operating income in 2019, that the client would cut its business ties.

O-Film’s modules accounted for around 10% of those used by Apple in its smartphones. LG InnoTek’s account for some 50% and Sharp 30%. LG InnoTek supplies the triple camera and time of flight (ToF) module for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Reuters:

OFilm is known as a supplier of camera modules for Apple Inc, which used them in its line of iPhone smartphones. In July 2020, the Trump administration placed OFilm on an entity list of 11 companies barring them from receiving U.S.-origin goods and services. The administration alleged that the companies on the list were implicated in human rights violations in China’s western Xinjiang region.

MacDailyNews Take: Last year, when the U.S. Department of Commerce designated O-Film Group among a list of eleven Chinese companies it accused of taking part in human rights violations against the Uighur people, the Chinese company was kicked out of Apple’s camera module supply chain, at which time we wrote, “Excellent. Human rights abuses should not be tolerated.”