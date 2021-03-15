Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple AirPods 3 won’t arrive until second half of this year

Ming-Chi Kuo on Monday said that Apple’s next-gen AirPods 3 will not enter mass production until the third quarter of 2021.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Today’s Kuo report indicates AirPods 3 are simply not ready yet. Kuo says Apple shipped around 90 million AirPods in 2020 and expects that to fall to about 78 million for 2021. The analyst says Apple may keep second-generation AirPods on the market when AirPods 3 are released. However, he is not sure on this matter yet.

MacDailyNews Take: If Apple keeps the current “long-stemmed” AirPods (2nd. gen.) on the market, they will drop the price tantalizingly low, thereby wreaking havoc on Kuo’s AirPod unit shipment prediction.