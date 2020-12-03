China’s O-Film kicked out of Apple’s supply chain over human rights violations

The U.S. Department of Commerce had early in July designated O-Film Group among a list of eleven Chinese companies that it accuses of taking part in human rights violations against the Uighur people, Chinese company O’Film Group has been kicked out of Apple’s camera module supply chain.

Gijong Lee for The Elec:

The exclusion of O-Film from Apple’s supply chain is expected to benefit LG InnoTek and Sharp, a rival camera module suppliers to Cupertino.

O-Film’s modules accounted for around mid-10% of those used by Apple in its smartphones. LG InnoTek’s account for some 50% and Sharp 30%.

The Chinese company will now likely only supply camera modules for legacy iPhones. It won’t be able to supply to newly launched iPhones.

LG InnoTek had supplied the triple camera and time of flight (ToF) module for iPhones 12 Pro and iPhones 12 Pro Max. The company will likely now also supply modules for lesser tier iPhones.