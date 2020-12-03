Apple’s HomePod mini vs. Amazon’s Echo vs. Google’s Nest Audio

Apple’s new HomePod mini, priced at just $99, is better positioned to compete with cheaper smart speakers from companies like Google and Amazon.
The HomePod mini has been praised for its high-quality sound at its price point, so we thought we’d compare it to Google’s Nest Audio and Amazon’s Echo to see how it measures up in terms of sound quality, design, and smarts…
At similar volumes, the HomePod mini has a more balanced sound with nothing blown out, but the Echo and the Nest deliver more bass (perhaps a little too much) and can reach higher volumes due to their larger sizes… Even with a much smaller form factor, the HomePod mini isn’t too far off from the larger speakers, and the HomePod mini’s sound continues to be impressive for such a tiny device…
All in all, these speakers are all fairly similar when it comes to sound and performance. Choosing between them mostly comes down to ecosystem preference. If you already have Alexa-enabled devices, the Amazon Echo is a better choice. Similarly, if you use Google Assistant, it makes sense to pick up a Nest Audio. For those in the Apple ecosystem, especially those who use Apple Music and have HomeKit setups, the HomePod mini is an ideal choice.
MacDailyNews Take: People who value their privacy choose Apple products over all others.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
2 Comments
Biggest problem with the home pod mini is Siri.
It’s really not. For anything I need to use Siri, it’s working just fine.
I get weather, select music, turn volume up/down, and get traffic.
So far, it’s working great in the kitchen. I got six of them as gifts and I’m pretty sure they will be well received.
If you don’t have an ecosystem, it might not be worth getting though – not surprising.