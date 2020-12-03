Apple’s HomePod mini vs. Amazon’s Echo vs. Google’s Nest Audio

Apple’s new HomePod mini, priced at just $99, is better positioned to compete with cheaper smart speakers from companies like Google and Amazon.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

The ‌HomePod mini‌ has been praised for its high-quality sound at its price point, so we thought we’d compare it to Google’s Nest Audio and Amazon’s Echo to see how it measures up in terms of sound quality, design, and smarts…

At similar volumes, the ‌HomePod mini‌ has a more balanced sound with nothing blown out, but the Echo and the Nest deliver more bass (perhaps a little too much) and can reach higher volumes due to their larger sizes… Even with a much smaller form factor, the ‌HomePod mini‌ isn’t too far off from the larger speakers, and the ‌HomePod mini‌’s sound continues to be impressive for such a tiny device…

All in all, these speakers are all fairly similar when it comes to sound and performance. Choosing between them mostly comes down to ecosystem preference. If you already have Alexa-enabled devices, the Amazon Echo is a better choice. Similarly, if you use Google Assistant, it makes sense to pick up a Nest Audio. For those in the Apple ecosystem, especially those who use ‌Apple Music‌ and have ‌HomeKit‌ setups, the ‌HomePod mini‌ is an ideal choice.