‘SP!NG’ released on Apple Arcade alongside a major update to ‘Frogger in Toy Town’

“SP!NG” from SMG Studio is this week’s new Apple Arcade release and it is out now alongside a major update to “Frogger in Toy Town.”

SP!NG is like a stress ball for your brain

Experience the zen and skillful world that is SP!NG. With only one touch, flow through hundreds of hand-crafted levels. Unlock new themes that change the look and feel of your experience. Earn new characters and perfect levels to unlock new challenging modes.

Features:

• 180+ levels (and more to come)

• Daily challenges

• 5 themes

• 40 characters to unlock

Mikhail Madnani for Touch Arcade:

Following last week’s major Sneaky Sasquatch update, SP!NG from SMG Studio who brought No Way Home to Apple Arcade has launched on the service. SP!NG is an interesting one touch avoidance game that has you swinging through levels to collect jewels and aim for a perfect score. Each level also has a start and exit portal with multiple anchors for you to spin around. Having played it for about an hour now, it is a nice pickup and play experience but some haptic feedback would’ve been nice. SP!NG is definitely one of the better recent additions to the service.

MacDailyNews Take: Just in time for the weekend for Apple Arcade subscribers who keep getting more and more for their money just about every week!

