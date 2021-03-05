Ray Liotta joins cast of Apple TV+ limited series ‘In With the Devil’

Ray Liotta (Goodfellas) will make a return to series television as a lead opposite Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser in the Apple TV+ limited series In With The Devil.

In With The Devil [is] an adaptation of James Keene and Hillel Levin’s 2010 novel In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption, from Richard Plepler’s Eden Productions, Imperative Entertainment and Apple Studios.

The six-episode limited series, written by bestselling author Dennis Lehane and directed by Michael R. Roskam, is told through the lens of an intimate relationship between two prisoners (Egerton, Hauser), exploring the lengths that people will go to in order to seek redemption, if true absolution is ever really possible, and if so, at what costs.

Egerton plays Keene who was a standout young football player in Chicago headed for a pro career when a few turns in the wrong direction caught him a decade-long prison sentence with no chance of parole. The son of a Chicago cop (Liotta) was offered the chance to be sprung from prison and to redeem himself by ingratiating himself with a fellow inmate, a convicted murderer (Hauser), and getting him to confess to two murders.