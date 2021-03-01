All U.S. Apple Retail Stores now open a year after COVID-19 lockdowns began

All of Apple Inc.’s 270 U.S. retail stores are now open in some capacity for the first time since closures due to the COVID-19 lockdowns – initially billed as “two weeks to slow the spread” – began nearly a year ago.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

All 270 Apple stores in the United States are open for business on Monday, a company spokesperson confirmed.

It’s the first time that all U.S. stores are open since Apple started closing stores in response to the Covid-19 pandemic last spring. Apple reopened its last closed U.S. locations in Texas on Monday.

Not all Apple stores in the U.S. are fully open for walk-in customers to go inside and browse, however. Customers should check Apple’s website before heading to their store in case it is appointment-only or service is limited in other ways.

Last year, on March 13, Apple announced it was closing all its stores outside China as the coronavirus pandemic started to pick up around the world. At the time, the closings were only scheduled through March 27, although it soon became clear that the lockdowns would stretch for months.

Around the world, 12 Apple stores in France and two stores in Brazil are still closed. Two stores in Mexico reopen on Tuesday.