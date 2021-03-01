Analyst: ‘iPhone 13’ demand could be boosted by iPhone 12 supercycle

Apple’s production of the iPhone 12 family is continuing in strong fashion, a Wedbush supply chain report states, with Apple likely to continue enjoying the “supercycle” into and beyond the release of “iPhone 13.”

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Following the Chinese New Year, supply chain checks indicate that Apple is remaining bullish on its production, write analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe. Rather than any major changes to expected reductions in production, there are only a few “tweaks to near-term builds.”

“We have not seen a robust launch trend such as this in a number of years for Apple,” the analysts offer. “The only iPhone trajectory similar would be the iPhone 6 in 2014 based on our analysis.”

Though Wall Street is anticipating roughly 220 million iPhone units to be produced throughout 2021, Wedbush still believes Apple could do more. Based on the current trajectory and a bull case, Apple still has the potential to sell “north of 240 million units,” or even an “eye-popping” 250 million.

Wedbush isn’t the only firm to believe Apple is enjoying a very strong iPhone cycle. A February 25 note from JP Morgan adjusted its iPhone shipment estimates for 2021 from 236 million to 230 million, which still represents a 13% volume increase from 2020.