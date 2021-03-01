Ming-Chi Kuo: ‘iPhone 13’ to have smaller notch, larger batteries

The 2021 iPhones could include a smaller notch, increasing the phone’s usable screen space, according to a new note from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TFI Securities. They will also have larger batteries thanks to a new internal space-saving design, improved 5G modems and better cameras.

CNBC:

Still, Kuo predicts that the 2021 iPhones will be the same size as the current phones: a “Mini” device with a 5.4-inch screen, two models with 6.1-inch screens and a “Max” model with a 6.7-inch screen. They will continue to have a proprietary Lightning connection for data and power, Kuo predicts. The 2021 iPhones will be a little bit heavier than the iPhone 12 devices, Kuo said. Higher-end 2021 iPhones — the equivalent of Apple’s current “Pro” models — will continue to include advanced lidar sensors inside the camera and will feature a display that can refresh twice as fast, at 120Hz, which creates a smoother experience. After 2021, Kuo predicts that Apple could move away from a notch on the front screen in favor of a “hole-punch” that includes its camera… Kuo said that Apple could release a redesigned iPhone with a full-front display and no notch, under-display fingerprint sensor and advanced telephoto camera in 2023 at the earliest.

MacDailyNews Take: Besides the inelegant kludge (notch), our iPhone 12 Pro Max units are pretty much perfect except for the “side button.” If it were not on the side, but on the top of the device where it belongs, unintentional presses while operating the opposing volume buttons would be eliminated and we’d have no complaints. That’s really the only pain point and it’s due to a poor hardware design decision made years ago. We’d love to see it corrected someday. Apple had the “sleep/wake button” in the right place originally.