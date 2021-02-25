Dutch competition regulators nearing draft decision in Apple investigation

According to a letter sent this month to some of the Apple developers involved in the case, Dutch competition authorities are nearing a draft decision in a years-long investigation into Apple over rules requiring software developers to use its in-app payment system.

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets, or ACM, said in 2019 here that it was investigating Apple’s requirement that developers use its payment system, which charges commissions of between 15% and 30%.

If it issues a decision soon, the ACM could become the first antitrust authority to rule on Apple’s app-store payment policies, which have long drawn complaints from app developers.

In letters to developers involved in the investigation sent earlier this month, which were described to Reuters by two people who received them, the regulator said it was nearing a draft decision in the case.

It gave no indication of how it would rule.

According to the confidential letter to developers, the regulator is also scrutinizing Apple rules that bar developers from telling users about cheaper payment alternatives outside of the app.