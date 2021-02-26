Apple TV+ Billie Eilish documentary offers intimate look at teen music sensation

A new Apple TV+ documentary captures the meteoric rise to fame of Billie Eilish, in an intimate portrayal of the teenager recording music at home, passing her driving test, going through a relationship break-up, and meeting her idol Justin Bieber.

Sarah Mills for Reuters:

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” follows the American singer-songwriter’s close relationship with her family, performing on stage, on the road, meeting fans and collecting five Grammy Awards, the music industry’s highest honours. Filmmaker R.J. Cutler first met Eilish, known for her unique sound, when she was 16, describing her as “real and awesome and easy and quirky and funny and somebody I thought I’d love to make a movie about”. “It’s the story of this … remarkable figure … who is simultaneously going through a kind of artistic arrival … and … professional arrival and … coming of age,” he told Reuters. The film, released on Apple TV+ on Friday, features home footage of Eilish as a child and shows her working on her chart-topping album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”.

MacDailyNews Note: The “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” documentary is available now on Apple TV+

