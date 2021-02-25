Is Apple stock a buy ahead of possible March product launch event?

Apple shares jumped into record high territory ahead of the consumer electronics giant’s December-quarter earnings report, but with a recent pullback in Apple stock, many investors are wondering if Apple stock is a buy ahead of possible March product launch event.
Patrick Seitz for Investor’s Business Daily:
The Cupertino, Calif.-based company began selling the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 series on Oct. 23… In addition to ultrafast 5G wireless connectivity, the 14th-generation iPhones have improved cameras, speedier processors and a new design. The Pro models of the iPhone 12 have a new rear-facing LiDAR scanner.
Sales reports have been positive for the iPhone 12 series, especially the more expensive models. That news has buoyed Apple stock recently. Some analysts believe an iPhone upgrade supercycle is underway.
The next potential catalyst for Apple stock is a rumored spring product launch event in March. Products in the pipeline include new iPad Pro tablets, new AirPods wireless earbuds and AirTags tracking devices…
Apple stock is not a buy right now. AAPL stock is trading well below its 50-day moving average line, a negative sign. Also, its relative strength line is falling as Apple stock underperforms the S&P 500 index. Apple stock needs to form a proper base in the right market conditions before setting a new potential buy point.
MacDailyNews Take: Own it, don’t trade it. Take advantage of the dips.
Two Warren Buffett quotes to consider:
Whether we’re talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down.
Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.
The new MacBook Pro 16” we want with the new chip
Of course, it’s a buy. I would say the share price is highly unlikely to continue falling for the rest of the year. I believe Apple will outperform most of the FAANG stocks. Surely, Apple is selling plenty of products and Services during the pandemic. With new M1-series Macs and if there is an AppleWatch that can measure blood sugar, Apple should do quite well for the rest of the year. I don’t care if the share price stays low for the next quarter or so as long as Apple is buying back shares. I’ll be happy if Apple reaches $170 by the end of the year and it can stay low until the last few months of the year.
If Apple is determined to throw away money on buybacks, they might as well get the most bang for the buck as possible. If big investors don’t think Apple is worth the money, that’s just too darn bad. Let the big investors chase after long-shot stocks. At some point, Apple will have some exciting product that may cause investors to return. Apple may longer provide excitement for investors the way Tesla can, but Apple may have some product worthwhile in the pipeline that will excite consumers.
MDN: “Take advantage of the dips.”
I say don’t exploit gullible people.