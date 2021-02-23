Tim Cook discusses M1 Macs, COVID-19, App Store regulation, and more at Apple’s annual shareholders meeting

Apple held its annual shareholders meeting today, virtually due to COVID-19. Apple CEO Tim Cook took questions from investors the Macintosh, dealing with COVID-19, Apple TV+, and more.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

This year, things were even drier than usual because the virtual setup of the event allowed Apple to screen questions easily, so nothing outlandish ended up being asked directly to CEO Tim Cook. In the past, the shareholders meeting has been held in-person at Steve Jobs Theater. During his opening remarks, Apple Cook touched broadly on Apple’s performance throughout 2020. This included Apple’s record-setting holiday quarter, the M1 Mac lineup, Apple TV+ receiving award nominations, and the company’s focus on privacy. Following the opening remarks, we moved into a question and answer session.

MacDailyNews Note: Read the transcription of Apple CEO Tim Cook’s responses to the more notable questions during the Q&A session at Apple’s annual shareholders meeting here.

AAPL shareholders with their unique control number can access the meeting playback after 24 hours by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AAPL2021.

(AAPL shareholders: The bank, broker, or other organization that holds your Apple shares has issued proxy materials to you that should include your unique control number.)