Analyst: Apple’s biggest mistake was not buying Netflix

According to Wedbush analyst and Apple bull Dan Ives, the Cupertino Colossus has made one major misstep: not buying Netflix years ago.
Daniel Howley for Yahoo Finance:
“The biggest strategic mistake, in my opinion, from Jobs and Cook over the last 10 to 12 years, is not acquiring Netflix a number of years ago,” Ives told Yahoo Finance Live, referring to the deceased founder and former CEO, Steve Jobs, and the current CEO, Tim Cook.
Buying Netflix would have given Apple a huge stake in the streaming video industry, preventing it from having to build its own offering from scratch. So far, the major releases the company has include “The Morning Show,” “Ted Lasso,” and “For All Mankind,” and while they’ve gotten audiences’ attention, none have become the kind of cultural force that the likes of Netflix and Disney+ have unleashed with shows like “Tiger King,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” and “The Mandalorian.”
According to Ives, the only way for Apple to catch up to the top dogs in the streaming space is to buy a major Hollywood studio of its own.
“We’ve talked about an MGM, a Lionsgate, an A24, otherwise they’re going to continue to sort of be on the outside looking in,” Ives said. “And that’s why I think this is something they’re going to be forced into…because it’s all about content.”
Ives said Apple TV+’s relatively slim content catalog is akin to owning a mansion but having little to furnish it with.
MacDailyNews Take: Nope.
Apple’s doing just fine with Apple TV+.
Until Apple actually buys Netflix, we’ll keep saying that Apple will buy Netflix for the same reason they bought Palm. — MacDailyNews, January 31, 2016
MDN is completely wrong, as usual. Apple would be a massive powerhouse in streaming if they had bought Netflix years ago. The price was pocket change for Apple and would have been an awesome use of cash instead of incinerating in buy backs.
Instead today Apple is a complete and total non factor when it comes to TV streaming even after spending billions of dollars of cash.
POWERHOUSE IN LITTLE PROFIT, THERE IS NO MONEY STREAMING.
Sadly, I agree. Apple should have bought Netflix years ago to augment Apple TV. Also, they should buy Adobe and OWN desktop publishing a crown they lost decades ago…
disagree with MDN. Apple TV+ is not ‘just fine’. It’s a bag of hurt that’s been hurt. Apple could turn TV+ around. It could stop making the vast majority if not totality of the programming woke indoctrination drivel. But I’m not holding my breath.
There is a lot to dislike about Netflix as well, but it certainly offers way more and broader content.
I’m rooting for apple, but so far, TV+ is a fart masquerading as a dud.
Apple TV+ is unwatchable, but I don’t think buying Netflix would have helped, Apple would have turned it into ProgFlix just the same. Not to say that Netflix isn’t run by insane leftists (I repeat myself) but at least they don’t overtly despise half of their customers like Apple does.
I agree that Apple is going to have to buy a studio for content. The question is when to do it. They could wait for a financial squeeze and then get a good value or they might have to overpay, which Apple rarely does. There’s no question that buying Netflix early on would have been the better strategic move but hindsight is 20-20. Apple’s ability as a late comer makes it difficult to catch up on the volume of content they can produce. They will be playing from behind until they buy a studio that can turn the crank with new content.
As for MDN’s opinion I am sorry to say they are not doing fine. There is nothing new to watch on TV+. Just because there are a bunch of free subscribers does not amount to “doing just fine.” They are irrelevant. I keep seeing all these programs they have supposedly bought but its too few and far between. Maybe I am wrong, but perception is important and the perception is weak.
Apple has deep pockets and that is what it’s going to take to win over the long run, but that might be 5 to 10 years at this rate.
Notice studio’s are bought and sold every 5-10 years like clockwork, and are usually sold to the new sucker in town.