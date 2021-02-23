Google adds Apple’s App Privacy labels to Gmail App

Google on Monday added Apple’s App Privacy labels to its Gmail app, marking the first of its major apps to receive the privacy details aside from the company’s YouTube app.

Apple’s App Store now helps users better understand an app’s privacy practices before they download the app on any Apple platform. On each app’s product page, users can learn about some of the data types the app may collect, and whether that data is linked to them or used to track them. Developers provide information about their app’s privacy practices, including the practices of third-party partners whose code they integrate into their app. This information is required for developers to submit new apps and app updates to the App Store.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Though App Privacy information has been added to Gmail, Google has done so server side and has yet to issue an update to the Gmail app. It has been two months since the Gmail app last saw an update. Apple has been enforcing App Privacy labels since December, and Google has been slow to support the feature. Google said in early January that it would add privacy data to its app catalog “this week or next week,” but by January 20, most apps still had not been updated with the App Privacy. Google has since been adding App Privacy labels to apps like YouTube and some of its smaller apps, but of major apps like Google Search, Google Photos, and Google Maps, Gmail is the first to get the new labeling.

MacDailyNews Take: See Google’s Gmail App Privacy info on Apple’s App Store here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]