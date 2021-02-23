Tim Cook: Apple dividend increase coming

Apple shareholders on Tuesday voted to approve compensation for Apple executives, including an equity package announced last year for Apple CEO Tim Cook who said that Apple planned to increase the company’s dividend.
The vote was non-binding and advisory. Apple shareholders also voted down a shareholder proposal opposed by Apple that would compel the company to reduce executive pay compared to median Apple employee pay.
Apple’s board strongly supported Cook’s pay package in a filing, citing a 867% return to shareholders, including dividends, from when he took over as Apple CEO in 2011 through September 2020.
Cook also said that Apple planned to increase the company’s dividend. Dividends totaled over $14 billion in the last four quarters, Cook said. The company paid a dividend of $0.205 per share in the last two quarters.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s dividend raises to date have been slight, as the company prefers to invest mainly in share repurchases, so expect something like a few cents per share increase ($0.22/share?) when Apple next reports earnings at the end of April. Last year, Apple’s board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.82 per share of the company’s common stock (pre-split), an increase of 6 percent.
3 Comments
The dividend increase won’t be very much but it’s better than nothing. It’s unfortunate Apple is mostly interested in share repurchases, but I have no control over that. I can’t quite grasp how share repurchases help me whereas I can actually use or spend my dividends each quarter. Whatever has been decided, I honestly can’t complain as I’m doing quite well financially by owning Apple. Owning Apple for the last sixteen years has more than met my expectations. I think Apple is a terrific company and I hope it continues this way for many more years to come.
Share repurchases take those shares “out of circulation” making each remaining AAPL share represent a greater portion of Apple. Since there are fewer shares of AAPL available, they become more valuable over time. Dividends are immediate money for investors, which is good. Repurchasing shares represent long-term value, which is also good.
MS48,
I, too, wouldn’t mind a more robust dividend increase, but if share repurchases help AAPL to climb higher (or help curb more volatile price swings), then I’m OK with whatever the company’s finance gurus think is best overall for Apple.
Been long since late 2004 — my only regret is not having enough cash back then to have bought more (in 2002-2003, when I first started following AAPL).