Jon Stewart sets creative team for Apple TV+ current events series

Jon Stewart has lined up the key creative team, including showrunner Brinda Adhikari, for his upcoming Apple TV+ current events series.
Until later last year, Stewart had a long-term production deal at HBO, where he had a first-look deal and was quietly prepping a timely, animated short-form series, which he and HBO ultimately ended development due technical reasons. HBO reportedly made a play for Stewart’s current events series, but the project ultimately landed at Apple.
Brinda Adhikari, Chelsea Devantez and Lorrie Baranek have all joined the untitled show. Adhikari will serve as an executive producer and showrunner, Devantez as head writer, and Baranek as the executive in charge of production.
Devantez has a history with Stewart, having started her TV writing career on “The Daily Show” at Comedy Central during Stewart’s tenure as host.
Baranek has worked in television for over two decades across a wide variety of formats and genres. Her recent credits include “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman,” “The Break with Michelle Wolf,” “The President Show” and “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.”
Stewart’s Apple series, which was first announced back in October, will explore topics that are part of the national conversation as well as Stewart’s advocacy work.
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, Jon Stewart will drive more eyeballs (and subscribers) to the fledgling Apple TV+ streaming service.
