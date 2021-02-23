Apple now selling refurbished M1 MacBook Air units, save up to $250

Apple on Tuesday started selling refurbished M1 MacBook Air units that was recently released in November 2020. Pricing on refurbished MacBook Air models starts at $849, which is $150 cheaper than the standard $999 starting price for a new model.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple has gold, silver, and space gray M1 ‌MacBook Air‌ models with an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, and 8GB RAM available to purchase, along with one higher-priced $1,019 model that has 16GB RAM.

Pricing is approximately 15 percent less than retail, which is standard for refurbished devices…

Additional higher-end models may be added in the future, so those looking for a specific ‌M1‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ configuration should check back regularly.