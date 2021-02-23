Apple now selling refurbished M1 MacBook Air units, save up to $250

Apple on Tuesday started selling refurbished M1 MacBook Air units that was recently released in November 2020. Pricing on refurbished MacBook Air models starts at $849, which is $150 cheaper than the standard $999 starting price for a new model.
Apple has gold, silver, and space gray M1 MacBook Air models with an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, and 8GB RAM available to purchase, along with one higher-priced $1,019 model that has 16GB RAM.
Pricing is approximately 15 percent less than retail, which is standard for refurbished devices…
Additional higher-end models may be added in the future, so those looking for a specific M1 MacBook Air configuration should check back regularly.
MacDailyNews Note: Apple yesterday also began selling refurbished M1 MacBook Pro models for the first time. (So far, there are no refurb M1 Mac mini units available.)
Do these come with malware pre-installed?