Apple buys a company every three to four weeks

Apple buys companies at an eye-opening rate; acquiring about 100 companies over the last six years, the company’s chief executive officer, Tim Cook, revealed on Tuesday at Apple’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The Beeb:

That works out at a company every three to four weeks… Mr Cook told the shareholders meeting that the acquisitions are mostly aimed at acquiring technology and talent.

Most often, Apple buys smaller technology firms and then incorporates their innovations into its own products. One example is PrimeSense, an Israeli 3D sensing company whose technology contributed to Apple’s FaceID.

Apple’s list of acquisitions and investments is extremely varied. In the past year, Apple has bought several artificial intelligence (AI) companies, a virtual reality events business, a payments startup and a podcast business, among others.