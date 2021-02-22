Webush: Apple market value could hit $3 trillion by end this year

According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, Apple could hit market value in excess of $3 trillion by the end of the year, thanks to the high popularity and sales of the iPhone 12 that will continue throughout they year.
Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:
Wedbush analysts Daviel Ives and Strecker Backe reckon “based on the current trajectory and in a bull case,” Apple might sell “north of 240 million units,” with a possibility of hitting an “eye-popping” 250 million. Not only is this higher than the 220 million Wall Street reckons will be reached, but it will also beat Apple’s previous sales record of 231 million units sold in 2015.
The favorable outlook is in part due to the analysts’ Asia supply chain checks, which report “robust strength” in demand. Furthermore, with 350 million iPhones estimated to be prime for an upgrade, this could result in an “unprecedented upgrade cycle” for Apple.
This could ultimately help Apple grow its value across the year, with the analysts stating “we believe Apple will hit $3 trillion in market cap by year-end.” This is an opinion shared by Loup Ventures in its favorable view of the iPhone producer.
MacDailyNews Take: Fom Daniels lips to Mr. Market’s ears!
Apple’s market value will hit $3 trillion by the end of 2022, barring unforeseen circumstances which, with 2020 as an example, are always a possibility. Of course, with that, we’re now covered if AAPL manages to do it in 2021. 😉 — MacDailyNews, February 5, 2021
Well, anything is possible, but it will take an Apple share price of $180, if the outstanding share count doesn’t decrease (it will decrease), to reach a $3T market cap level and that’s a more than $50 climb from the current share price. There is still ten months remaining in 2021, so who knows what will transpire in that period of time. This market seems flatter than a pancake and Apple doesn’t seem to have the tech big investors are interested in, so it doesn’t appear to be an easy climb for Apple.
I honestly can’t figure out this stock market which is full of speculators heavily betting on longshot stocks. Pure revenue and profits doesn’t seem to guarantee investor interest. Apple selling many more smartphones seems to have produced a yawn for investors. I’m happy Apple is buying back stock just for this reason.
AAPL has been getting absolutely hammered by investors the past few weeks. Buffet sold off a hunk of shares and it has been down, down, down ever since. Today’s another day -2% with very heavy selling volume. Very little faith in Apple as investors run for the exits. Very heavy selling volume today.
This is where the line breaks. Thanks to Reddit for making it obvious this game is rigged. Apple has been crushing numbers since Jobs return. Remember AAPL at 14$ in 1997? Apple has been creating new market, redefining some, being as stable as GE, EXXON ands the like but hey, too much haters from the bullshit cheap pc artificial disposable tech all over the world. Let there be crooks all over in our junk world. May the best product fail because we say so.
Maybe the market doesn’t like a company that has declared its role is to enforce censorship of all that the Democrat Party deems unacceptable. I think Apple will reach $1 in market cap under Tim.
AAPL slammed hard today -3% in heavy selling. Investors no longer have faith in Apple and so are moving their money into more productive companies. Technical analysis says AAPL is headed for $110/share and may not stop at that level if investors continue to flee Apple.
The whole market is down. All the tech stocks by 2-5%. Oracle by twice as much as Apple. How do you blame that on Tim Cook?
Tim gets the credit for every rise and the blame for every drop. It’s actually Steve who put the pieces in places to get as far as they have now.
Nonsense. The Dow was up 28 points. GE +4%, Delta +5%, Chevron +3%, Disney +4.5%. Plenty of stocks were up today as investors dumped the losers and stampeded into the winners.
Yes, GE went up since its aircraft engine rival Pratt & Whitney had a 777 nearly crash on departure from Denver. Chevron (and the other energy companies) went up on increased retail prices. Disney went up along with other theme park operators and on the announcement of its adult-oriented Star streaming service. None of that had anything to do with Apple’s decline, which was in line with all the other tech stocks.