Webush: Apple market value could hit $3 trillion by end this year

According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, Apple could hit market value in excess of $3 trillion by the end of the year, thanks to the high popularity and sales of the iPhone 12 that will continue throughout they year.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Wedbush analysts Daviel Ives and Strecker Backe reckon “based on the current trajectory and in a bull case,” Apple might sell “north of 240 million units,” with a possibility of hitting an “eye-popping” 250 million. Not only is this higher than the 220 million Wall Street reckons will be reached, but it will also beat Apple’s previous sales record of 231 million units sold in 2015.

The favorable outlook is in part due to the analysts’ Asia supply chain checks, which report “robust strength” in demand. Furthermore, with 350 million iPhones estimated to be prime for an upgrade, this could result in an “unprecedented upgrade cycle” for Apple.

This could ultimately help Apple grow its value across the year, with the analysts stating “we believe Apple will hit $3 trillion in market cap by year-end.” This is an opinion shared by Loup Ventures in its favorable view of the iPhone producer.