New ‘AirPods 3’ photos hint at flat-sided stem changes

New photos purportedly of Apple’s next-gen “AirPods 3” release have surfaced in a report which also makes claims about a change to the way users can interact with the wireless earphones.
Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:
The images published by 52Audio seem to correlate with existing rumors for the next version, which could be called the “AirPods 3” or the “AirPods Pro Lite.” This includes making the AirPods themselves smaller with a shorter stem, as well as adding silicone ear tips to the design.
While the ear tips would make the AirPods more comfortable to wear and provide a snug fit like the AirPods Pro, it may not be a sign of the inclusion of improved noise cancelation. Previous rumors have pointed to ANC being left out of the “AirPods Pro Lite,” with the product offering some of the Pro features, but not all of them.
A bigger change is related to the stem’s design change. A flat edge and a tweaked sensor array could allow Apple to introduce a more refined touch-based control system than the current tap-based control scheme.
MacDailyNews Note: Here’s another image from 52Audio:
A little birdie tells us that DigiTimes‘ “AirPods Pro Lite” are actually AirPods (3rd gen.) which offer the new shorter-stem AirPods Pro design sans active noise cancellation. — MacDailyNews, March 5, 2020
Apple already sells AirPods Pro Lite. They’re called AirPods. – MacDailyNews, February 12, 2020
DigiTimes' "AirPods Pro Lite" are AirPods. That is all. pic.twitter.com/7F0OnWnkFz
— MacDailyNews (@MacDailyNews) February 21, 2020
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
3 Comments
So, this replaces current AirPods (lowest cost model)? Or are they an addition to lineup, with current AirPods staying around at new $99 price. I like the original non-snug long-stem less-expensive design 😉
here is one fun thing about dating in Asia – group dates. They barely go on dates as 2 people. It’s due to safety measures and to lack of trust to people they don’t know for enough time. So be ready to spend some time with her friends. Another interesting thing is https://topforeignbrides.com/meet-asian-women/ chatting online. If you are dating, you are expected to send lots of messages to your girlfriend. Ask about her day, how she is feeling, etc. When you find an Asian bride, make sure to charm her friends and family, it’s important.
I used used to think AirPods were a gimmick. Then I got a new iPhone the holidays and they came with free AirPods on promotion. I love them. I wish I had never opened them and I had sold them and I bought AirPod Pro instead. Because I love music and AirPods have me listening to music again. Don’t get me wrong, the sound quality is excellent. But from what I’ve read the Pros sound even better (d’uh) with better bass.
I also love how I can connect them to my iPad and roam round my entire house and talk, listen to music and use hey Siri from anywhere.
They really should find a way to make the battery replaceable though. That’s my only beef.