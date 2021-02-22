New ‘AirPods 3’ photos hint at flat-sided stem changes

New photos purportedly of Apple’s next-gen “AirPods 3” release have surfaced in a report which also makes claims about a change to the way users can interact with the wireless earphones.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

The images published by 52Audio seem to correlate with existing rumors for the next version, which could be called the “AirPods 3” or the “AirPods Pro Lite.” This includes making the AirPods themselves smaller with a shorter stem, as well as adding silicone ear tips to the design.

While the ear tips would make the AirPods more comfortable to wear and provide a snug fit like the AirPods Pro, it may not be a sign of the inclusion of improved noise cancelation. Previous rumors have pointed to ANC being left out of the “AirPods Pro Lite,” with the product offering some of the Pro features, but not all of them.

A bigger change is related to the stem’s design change. A flat edge and a tweaked sensor array could allow Apple to introduce a more refined touch-based control system than the current tap-based control scheme.