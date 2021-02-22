How the world ended up with an acute chip shortage

The world is facing an acute chip shortage. Numerous companies, including the auto sector, are facing an inability to get semiconductors, hampering their ability to manufacture their products.

Tracy Alloway and Joe Weisenthal for Bloomberg News:

Part of this is an acute crisis, related to the virus. But there’s also a long-term structural issue, with so few companies able to manufacture at scale. On this episode, we speak with Stacy Rasgon of Bernstein Research, who helped kick off our semiconductor series last fall, with a discussion about the current problem, and how it will get fixed.

