How the world ended up with an acute chip shortage

The world is facing an acute chip shortage. Numerous companies, including the auto sector, are facing an inability to get semiconductors, hampering their ability to manufacture their products.
Tracy Alloway and Joe Weisenthal for Bloomberg News:
Part of this is an acute crisis, related to the virus. But there’s also a long-term structural issue, with so few companies able to manufacture at scale. On this episode, we speak with Stacy Rasgon of Bernstein Research, who helped kick off our semiconductor series last fall, with a discussion about the current problem, and how it will get fixed.
MacDailyNews Note: As per the chip shortage and what’s being done about, see also: Phoenix City Council okays development deal with TSMC for $12 billion U.S. chip factory
6 Comments
Why is it that so many people who haunt this website feel the need to turn everything into a political discussion?
Why can’t you find a website with people who agree with you to blow off steam?
Whose minds are you changing with comments like these OR similar comments from the other end of the political spectrum?
All you are accomplishing, as far I can see, is that you are just frustrating people like me who look for intelligent, thoughtful, insightful technical comments about the subject of the article.
What would prevent you from posting an intelligent, thoughtful, insightful technical comment about the subject of the article?
Or, on the other hand, what would encourage you to post somewhere else if you really have nothing useful to add except a worthless political comment?
Why can’t MDN delete all these worthless political comments and limit responses to actual useful technical comments?
I understand that MDN supports 1st Amendment rights – that great. But how much is MDN really affecting Free Speech by just limiting article comments to useful technical comments that actually apply to the article (unless it is actually an article about politics)? There is free speech all over the internet – take your political polemics somewhere else.
Color me frustrated with all of you useless commentators and for MDN for not being a better manager of your website.
Because Big Tech and the global supply of chips are political. It is a geopolitical topic. Biden is at the helm of a big country in need of chips. That seems political to me.
Thanks for posting a useful comment!
I get what you are saying. The question would then be: “How can the US, under whatever administration, change this?
The second question would be: “Has the current administration made any false steps that would not help the chip situation?
This is how a reasonable discussion starts, especially if it involves politics.
My comments above still stand useless comments and commentators still stand but we could use more commentators like you that start a intelligent thoughtful discussion.
