Apple again the world’s largest smartphone maker

For the first time in five years, the launch of the 5G-capable iPhone 12 series has propelled Apple back atop their rightful throne as the world’s largest smartphone maker.

Nic Fildes for Financial TImes:

According to the research firm Gartner, Apple sold almost 80m phones in the final three months of 2020 following the launch of the iPhone 12, overtaking Samsung to become the world’s largest smartphone maker for the first time since 2016.

Huawei suffered a sharp slide, with smartphone sales down 41 per cent in the quarter due to sanctions imposed by the US government.

Annette Zimmerman, lead analyst for Apple at Gartner, said that the 15% rise in Apple’s sales in the fourth quarter showed that the company had benefited from an “upgrade super-cycle” triggered by millions of consumers who had waited for the new 5G iPhone.

She said that the momentum would likely continue into the first quarter of 2021, in which Chinese new year falls, and further into the year as Apple’s sales grow in line with a recovering market.