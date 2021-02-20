No Apple event scheduled for March 16th – Gurman

The March 16th date for the first Apple special media event, to introduce AirTags among other prospects, has been bandied about for the past few weeks amid much skepticism. Now Bloomberg News‘ Mark Gurman has stated flatly that March 16th is not the date.

Universal Scientific Industrial, based in Shanghai, will begin supplying the system-in-package (SiP) for Apple’s upcoming ultra wideband “AirTags,” with shipments to reach tens of millions of units , according to a research note released last year from uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Parker Ortolani for 9to5Mac:

Rumors have been floating around for new iPad Pros, new AirPods and new products like AirTags. YouTube personality Jon Prosser claimed last year that Apple would hold a March event and would do so specifically on the 16th. Earlier this week the date started to get thrown around again on Twitter and got picked up by several channels and publications. Mark Gurman [tweeted on Friday] that Apple has no plans for a March 16th event and they aren’t planning to release AirTags that day either… Don’t lose hope yet for AirTags or any other products rumored to launch next month. Just don’t mark your calendar for an event on March 16th.

Narrator: There won’t end up being one https://t.co/SVAdtzfjqz — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 20, 2021

Launch isn’t on the 16th — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 20, 2021

MacDailyNews Take: Mac OS X was launched on March 24, 2001.

