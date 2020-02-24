Apple AirTags reportedly ‘completely waterproof,’ charge like Apple Watch

Japanese-language site Mac Otakara claims that Apple’s Tile-like “AirTags” item trackers will be “completely waterproof” and use similar magnetic wireless charging to that seen on the Apple Watch.

Eric Slivka for MacRumors:

Evidence of ‌AirTags‌ has been found in builds of ‌iOS 13‌ since last summer, and it appears the small item trackers will show up in the Find My app and enable users to locate misplaced items. With ultra wideband support found in the iPhone 11 lineup and augmented reality, it looks like ‌AirTags‌ could offer high precision and direct the user straight to an item, even pinpointing it within a room.

MacDailyNews Take: Waterproof Apple AirTag will be able to go anywhere!

Universal Scientific Industrial, based in Shanghai, will begin supplying the system-in-package (SiP) for Apple’s upcoming ultra wideband “AirTags” in the second to third quarter of 2020, with shipments to reach tens of millions of units by the end of the year, according to a research note out this month from uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Something like AirTags likely warrants a slot in a keynote more than a press release launch, as it’s a new product that will require a decent amount of exposition. So, perhaps we’ll finally see Apple’s AirTags during a March event along with the much-rumored low-cost iPhone or even during WWDC 20202 keynote in June?