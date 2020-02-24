Apple to boost Safari security for sites using HTTPS

HTTPS certificates, based on the latest TLS encryption standards, ensure that your connection to a particular website is safe and secure. At the 49th CA/Browser Forum, Apple last week announced they’ll stop allowing HTTPS certificates on Safari with more than 13 months of validity later this year.
Any certificate issued after September 1, with more than 398 days of validity, will be rejected by Apple‘s browser. That means, when you visit a site with such a certificate, you’ll see a privacy warning…
As The Register noted, sites like GitHub and Microsoft have certificates with two-year validity. Under Apple’s new rule, these sites will be rejected if these companies will get another two-year certificate after August.
Earlier, certificate authorities used to issue certificates with more than five years of validity. In 2017, the maximum cap of validity was reduced to 825 days.
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s Safari using fresh Apple HTTPS certificates means that the websites you visit using Apple’s Safari will have the latest encryption and security standards helping keep your data private.
