Apple to boost Safari security for sites using HTTPS

HTTPS certificates, based on the latest TLS encryption standards, ensure that your connection to a particular website is safe and secure. At the 49th CA/Browser Forum, Apple last week announced they’ll stop allowing HTTPS certificates on Safari with more than 13 months of validity later this year.

Ivan Mehta for TNW:

Any certificate issued after September 1, with more than 398 days of validity, will be rejected by Apple‘s browser. That means, when you visit a site with such a certificate, you’ll see a privacy warning…

As The Register noted, sites like GitHub and Microsoft have certificates with two-year validity. Under Apple’s new rule, these sites will be rejected if these companies will get another two-year certificate after August.

Earlier, certificate authorities used to issue certificates with more than five years of validity. In 2017, the maximum cap of validity was reduced to 825 days.