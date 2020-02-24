Supreme Court refuses to hear Apple’s appeal in $440M VirnetX patent case

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Apple appeal over a $440 million damages verdict for using patent licensing firm VirnetX ‘s internet security technology without permission in features such as FaceTime.

Apple’s Group FaceTime[/captionAndrew Chung for Reuters:

The justices rejected Apple’s appeal in the long-running case in which a federal jury in 2016 found that Apple had infringed VirnetX’s patents and awarded $302 million. A judge later increased that amount to $439.7 million including interest and other costs. The case dates back to 2010 when Nevada-based VirnetX filed suit in federal court in the Eastern District of Texas accusing Cupertino, California-based Apple of infringing four patents for secure networks, known as virtual private networks, and secure communications links. VirnetX said Apple infringed with its FaceTime and VPN on Demand features in products such as the iPhone and iPad.

MacDailyNews Take: This long-running saga — which we’ve been covering since November 1, 2011 — may finally be coming to an end.

