Warren Buffett: Apple is ‘probably the best business I know in the world’

Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett said in an interview on CNBC that Apple is “probably the best business I know in the world… It’s an incredible company. I should’ve appreciated it earlier.”

Matthew J. Belvedere for CNBC:

Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway’s “third-largest business,” after its insurance and railroad interests, is its stake in Apple.

“I don’t think of Apple as a stock. I think of it as our third business,” Buffett said on “Squawk Box.”

The Oracle of Omaha’s annual letter to Berkshire shareholders, released on Saturday, showed a 5.7% year-end ownership in Apple stock. As of late last year, Berkshire owned more than 245 million shares of Apple, worth nearly $72 billion, according to a Dec. 31 filing with the government…

“It’s probably the best business I know in the world. And that is a bigger commitment that we have in any business except insurance and the railroad,” Buffett said.

Buffett, a self-admitted Luddite, resisted using an iPhone, in favor of his flip phone, even as Berkshire doubled down on Apple stock. But on Monday, he told CNBC that he finally gave in and switched to an iPhone. “My flip phone is gone,” he said. “I’ve been getting several of them” over the years, including from Apple CEO Tim Cook.