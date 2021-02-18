Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro beats ‘exceptionally powerful’ Windows desktop in Lightroom and Premiere tests

A pro photographer has tested Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro and found that it beats ‘exceptionally powerful’ Windows desktop in an Adobe Lightroom test.
Intel-based Photoshop, via Rosetta 2, took 50.3 seconds to align the layers and 1 minute, 37 seconds to merge them. I compared that to an exceptionally powerful Windows desktop PC that was built with an AMD Ryzen 9 3950 X CPU, Nvidia RTX Titan graphics and 128GB RAM, specifically to be a beast with editing photos and 8K video. The PC took 20 seconds to align the layers and 53 seconds to merge them — a clear victory for the PC.
I then ran the same tests on the beta version of Photoshop that supports Apple M1. It took 22 seconds to align the layers and 46.6 seconds to merge them — a faster overall time than my immensely powerful editing rig was able to achieve.
In the M1-supported version of Lightroom, it took the MacBook 6.4 seconds to import 100 raw images, edging out the PC’s time of 7.1 seconds to complete the same task.
The story was similar when it came to exporting video in Premiere. The Intel-based version of Premiere took 6 minutes, 25 seconds to export on the M1 MacBook, but the optimized M1 beta version took about half the time, at 3 minutes, 24 seconds. For reference, my desktop did the same export in 1:20…
Even when running unoptimized versions of apps, the M1 MacBook Pro still puts up a hell of a fight against a superpowered editing PC, and the fact that it’s able to outperform the PC on some tests when using M1-optimized beta apps is astonishing.
MacDailyNews Take: Not bad for a “lifestyle company,” huh, Intel?
Apple’s obviously living stylishly in the fast lane.
If Intel were actually any good a making chips, they wouldn’t have been deposited into the dumpster by a “lifestyle company” whose very first crack at a personal computer chip runs rings around Intel’s outmoded, antiquated, ever-simmering, fan-revving, power-sucking escargots.
Apple is a McLaren lifestyle for a VW/Mazda price.
Apple absolutely needs to have an M1X or M2 processor with more power CPU and GPU cores and Apple could own the laptop market. New users might even decide on an M1X laptop instead of a X86 desktop. I know I’m just dreaming, but Apple could really have an advantage using Apple Silicon. If only Apple becomes a bit more aggressive the way NVIDIA is. NVIDIA just keeps pumping out card after card so it’s no wonder it’s destroying the competition by sheer volume. Same with Intel’s huge family of Core processors. I think if Apple just had four versions of M-series processors, they could cover almost everything a computer user would need. I’m still in the dark about Apple using integrated GPUs or eventually dedicated GPUs. Apple isn’t saying much about that.
When will we have the MacBook Pro 16” with the new chip?