Disney+ begins international rollout of adult-friendly ‘Star’ network to subscribers

Disney+ unveiled the full list of movies and shows coming via its Star network in January, and the company this week explained how the streaming service will expand.

Existing subscribers in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada will see the app added to Disney+ on February 23rd. The UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland are the European countries that will receive the Star content.

Sean Keane for CNET:

It’s basically content from Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television that’s more adult-friendly, as opposed to all-ages content on the rest of Disney Plus. The company is also adding some new parental controls, so you can stop your kids from wandering in. [Star] comes at a cost though — Disney Plus is getting a price bump in these regions. In the UK, it’ll increase from £5.99 to £7.99 per month, or £59.99 to £79.90 per year. Current subscribers will pay the existing price until Aug. 23. The increased cost is in line with a $1 price hike for subscribers in the United States that will come into effect on March 26.

