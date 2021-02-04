J.P. Morgan: Apple LiDAR-equipped VR headset coming next year

Investment analyst at JP Morgan says an Apple VR headset will be released in Q1 2022, and feature six lenses and a LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) Scanner which determines distance by measuring how long it takes light to reach an object and reflect back.
William Gallagher for AppleInsider:
Backing up recent claims that “Apple Glass” will be preceded by a more traditional AR/VR headset design, JP Morgan says Apple plans to ship its first headset in the beginning months of 2022. According to the investment bank’s technology industry analyst Yang Weilun, the main improvement over rival headsets will be the use of LiDAR.
Yang Weilun reportedly estimates that the cost to Apple of building the headset will be in excess of $500, and that the retail price will be more than current rival VR sets.
The JP Morgan analysis also concludes that currently “extremely difficult” specifications mean that a lightweight “Apple Glass” headset is unlikely to be released in the next 12 to 18 months.
MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s initial mixed-reality (VR and AR) headset is designed to be a “pricey,” high-end niche precursor to more ambitious augmented reality (AR) smartglasses that will take longer to develop, Bloomberg News reported last month. On Thursday, The Information reported more details and specs, including ultra-high-resolution 8K displays and a price point around $3,000 making the product an enterprise- and developer-focused offering, not a product for the consumer market.
I had wondered why the VR headset was coming before the AR glasses. Tim Cook always talked about how important AR was so I thought that’s what consumers would be getting well before any VR device. I have zero interest in a VR headset as I wouldn’t be buying it just to play games. I would certainly purchase AR glasses if they were for everyday use and I’m sure many people would. I didn’t realize AR glasses would be that difficult to design but I suppose that depends on what Apple wants from it. It doesn’t seem as though there would be much of a consumer market for a VR headset and at $3000 there would be even less of a market unless Apple’s VR headset was far superior to other VR headsets on the market. I’m not criticizing Apple. I’m actually pleased that Apple is taking some risks and showing investors what the company is capable off.
It won’t be “pricey” and totally niche and $3k. Please… People guessing $500 for build cost, seriously? Have any of these people worked in any sort of component or supply chain-based companies? No. They are clueless.
It’ll cost at least half of what these folks say it will cost and Apple will expand the market and sell 5x more than they thought they would and they won’t be in excess of $500 retail.
Duh, duh, duh. iPad $499 anyone? “No one including Apple can make a tablet for under $999, and closer to $1,999.” Over and over these narratives continue. LOL!
Those who do not learn from history (even recent tech history) are doomed to repeat it.