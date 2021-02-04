J.P. Morgan: Apple LiDAR-equipped VR headset coming next year

Investment analyst at JP Morgan says an Apple VR headset will be released in Q1 2022, and feature six lenses and a LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) Scanner which determines distance by measuring how long it takes light to reach an object and reflect back.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

Backing up recent claims that “Apple Glass” will be preceded by a more traditional AR/VR headset design, JP Morgan says Apple plans to ship its first headset in the beginning months of 2022. According to the investment bank’s technology industry analyst Yang Weilun, the main improvement over rival headsets will be the use of LiDAR.

Yang Weilun reportedly estimates that the cost to Apple of building the headset will be in excess of $500, and that the retail price will be more than current rival VR sets.

The JP Morgan analysis also concludes that currently “extremely difficult” specifications mean that a lightweight “Apple Glass” headset is unlikely to be released in the next 12 to 18 months.