Google explores ‘less stringent’ knockoff of Apple’s anti-tracking privacy feature for Android

If there’s anything Google focuses almost as much as being an online advertising broker masquerading as a search engine, it’s copying whatever Apple does poorly. So, it comes as no surprise that Google is exploring a “less stringent’ knockoff of Apple’s new anti-tracking privacy feature for iPhone and iPad users.

This way, Google can continue to claim that Android phones are “just like iPhones” to their hapless, often morbidly clueless, settlers.

Mark Gurman and Nico Grant for Bloomberg News:

Internally, the search giant is discussing how it can limit data collection and cross-app tracking on the Android operating system in a way that is less stringent than Apple’s solution, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private plans.

MacDailyNews Take: “Less stringent,” of course, because Google makes their money tracking users to deliver targeted ads, so this needs to sound like “privacy” to the Android ignorati, but, you know, not really deliver actual privacy. Google’s probably internally codenamed it “PINO” for “Privacy In Name Only.”

Google is trying to balance the rising demands of privacy-conscious consumers with the financial needs of developers and advertisers… With more than $100 billion in annual digital ad sales, Google has a vested interest in helping partners to continue generating revenue by targeting ads to Android device users and measuring the performance of those marketing spots. In a forthcoming software update for iPhones and iPads, called iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, Apple is adding a new feature called App Tracking Transparency. The tool lets consumers choose whether apps can collect data about them across other apps and websites. The imminent move has shaken the digital advertising industry. A Google solution is likely to be less strict and won’t require a prompt to opt in to data tracking like Apple’s, the people said. The exploration into an Android alternative to Apple’s feature is still in the early stages, and Google hasn’t decided when, or if, it will go ahead with the changes.

MacDailyNews Take: Yet another half-assed me-too knockoff – that may never actually arrive – of an Apple feature from Google.