IDC: Apple iPhone grew 34.7% YOY in China in Q4

According to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, Apple recorded its highest shipments in China since 2016 and was the only top 5 vendor that achieved a full-year growth. The iPhone 12 series was the main driver, while the continued demand for iPhone 11 series also supported the growth. The company’s offline partners confidently drove the iPhone 12 series, with Apple ensuring stable pricing and margins in the channels.

According to IDC, 86.4 million smartphones were shipped in China in 2020Q4, a relatively flat growth from a year ago as almost all of the top five vendors recorded a favorable growth – with the exception being Huawei. Nevertheless, the 2020 market still saw a 11.2% decline year-on-year with 325.7 million shipments.

China Smartphone Market, Top 5 Company Shipments, Market Share, and YoY Growth, Q4 2020 (shipments in millions)



China Smartphone Market, Top 5 Company Shipments, Market Share, and YoY Growth, 2020 (shipments in millions)



“China will see a more stable consumer demand in 2021 as the local COVID-19 cases are expected to be less impactful. Thus, a gradual market recovery is expected to be seen, along with the changes in the smartphone and upstream competition,” says Xi Wang, Research Manager for Client System Research at IDC China.

MacDailyNews Take: This IDC data corroborates recently-released Canalys’ data which also shows Apple posting stellar growth for iPhone in China with sales growth of 20% year-over-year to take 18% market share.