Apple TV+ releases second trailer for ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’

The Apple TV+ documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager’s journey, at just seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”

The documentary is from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media. Directed by R.J. Cutler and starring Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell, Maggie Baird, and Patrick O’Connell as themselves.

MacDailyNews Note: At the end of 2019, Apple paid some $25 million for this documentary project which is sure to attract younger viewers, especially, to Apple TV+.

