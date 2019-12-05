Apple pays $25 million for Billie Eilish documentary for Apple TV+

Apple is paying $25 million for a documentary project about 17-year-old musician Billie Eilish bound for Apple TV+.
Natalie Jarvey and Kim Masters for The Hollywood Reporter:
Billie Eilish’s big 2019 is culminating as she nears a deal with Apple TV+ for a documentary that comes with a $25 million price tag, according to multiple sources.
The film, which has already been shot, was directed by R.J. Cutler and produced in collaboration with Eilish’s label, Interscope Records, for a budget that one source pegs as being between $1 million and $2 million. It is expected to follow the 17-year-old singer-songwriter in the wake of the release of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in March of this year. Cutler was granted deep access to Eilish’s private moments with family and behind-the-scenes of her public appearances.
The project [expected to premiere in 2020] will be available through entertainment platform Apple TV+ instead of Apple Music.
MacDailyNews Take: Somebody at Apple really likes Billie Eilish! Watch Billie Eilish’s December 4, 2019 performance at the Steve Jobs Theater via Apple Music here.
