U.S. House passes anti-robocall bill

The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved an anti-robocall bill by an almost unanimous vote

Chris Mills Rodrigo for The Hill:

The measure also enjoys support in the Senate, making it likely the legislation reaches President Trump’s desk before the end of the year.

The Pallone-Thune Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act, named after its sponsors in the House and Senate, Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) and Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), was approved by a 417-3 margin.

Reps. Justin Amash (I-Mich.), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) voted against the legislation. Massie had previously opposed robocall legislation, expressing concern about giving the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) too much authority.

Thune told reporters Tuesday that the Senate will vote on the bill, a result of months of bipartisan negotiations, either this week or next.

The TRACED Act would require phone companies to block robocalls without charging customers any extra money and require most carriers in the U.S. ensure that calls are coming from real numbers. It would give government regulators more time to find scammers and penalize them more aggressively… In addition, the act would push the Department of Justice to take action against illegal robocallers more often.