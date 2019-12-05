How Apple’s revolutionary iPhone devastated the world’s happiest nation

Bloomberg Businessweek:

Bloomberg Businessweek’s Ashlee Vance heads to Finland for a three-part exploration of this traditionally contented country’s tech industry. Episode One tackles the critical role Nokia once played in its economy, and the devastating impact Apple’s iPhone had on both. Since then, Finland has managed to revive the sector: Instead of the once-ubiquitous Nokia phone, Helsinki’s vibrant tech scene is now dominated by companies making mobile games like Angry Birds and Clash of Clans.

MacDailyNews Take: Finland had been, like, devastated… There wasn’t much to do. All the bowling alleys had been wrecked, so… it all proceeded and continues to proceed in the way that Steve Jobs, creator of the revolutionary iPhone and industry destroyer, said it would:

Death is very likely the single best invention of life. It’s life’s change agent. It clears out the old to make way for the new.