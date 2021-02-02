Apple celebrates Heart Month with extra trade-in savings on Apple Watch

February is Heart Month, and Apple is marking the occasion by offering slightly higher trade-in values on older Apple Watch models in the United States.

Apple Watch Series 6 introduces a revolutionary Blood Oxygen feature that offers users even more insight into their overall wellness. Apple Watch Series 6 delivers many notable hardware improvements, including a faster S6 System in Package (SiP) and next-generation always-on altimeter, along with its most colorful lineup yet, featuring a beautiful palette of new case finishes and bands. watchOS 7 brings Family Setup, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, new workout types, and the ability to curate and share watch faces, encouraging customers to be more active, stay connected, and better manage their health in new ways.

Joe Rossignol for AppleInsider:

A new banner added to Apple’s website says customers can get a new Apple Watch Series 6 for as low as $239 after trade-in of an Apple Watch Series 4 in good condition, or a new Apple Watch SE for as low as $199 after trade-in of an Apple Watch Series 2 in good condition.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s website states, “Get extra trade‑in savings on Apple Watch during Heart Month. Shop Series 6 from $239 or SE from $199.”

The “Heart Month” trade-in values:

Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $200 (vs. up to $190)

Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $160 (vs. up to $150)

Apple Watch Series 3: Up to $100 (vs. up to $95)

Apple Watch Series 2: Up to $80 (vs. up to $60)

Apple Watch Series 1: Up to $40 (vs. up to $35)