Apple iPhone grows 20% YOY, takes 18% market share in China in Q4

In calendar fourth quarter 2020, Apple’s iPhone sales grew 20% year-over-year to take 18% share of the smartphone market in mainland China, according to Canalys.

The smartphone market in Mainland China finished 2020 with 84 million units shipped in Q4 2020, declining 4% year-on-year. That meant for the full year, the China market declined 11% to arrive at just over 330 million units, as market recovery was stalled by the rapid deterioration of Huawei’s performance as a result of US sanctions.

For Q4 2020, Huawei (including Honor) managed to ship 18.8 million units, and its market share declined to 22% from 41% in Q3 2020. Oppo rose rapidly into second place, shipping 17.2 million smartphones, growing 23% year-on-year. Vivo also showed strong year-on-year growth at 20%, and came in third at 15.7 million units. Apple also reported its best performance in China in recent years, shipping more than 15.3 million units in Q4, with 18% market share, up from 15% in Q4 2019. Xiaomi completed the top five, shipping 12.2 million units, growing 52% year-on-year.

“Apple had a great year in China, where full year shipments finally returned to the 2018 level, driven by both iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models. Apple recorded its highest quarterly shipments in China since Q4 2015 when iPhone 6S was launched,” said Canalys Research Analyst Amber Liu. “Apple’s launch of iPhone 12 series in China coincides with Huawei’s struggle, its only rival in the high-end segment, whose flagship Mate series shipped fewer than 4 million units in Q4. However, Apple has not relaxed its market promotions for iPhone 12. Aggressive online promotions across ecommerce players, coupled with widely available trade-in plans and interest-free installments with major banks, drove Apple to its stellar performance,” added Liu.

People’s Republic of China (mainland) smartphone shipments and annual growth – Canalys Smartphone Market Pulse: Q4 2020



MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, the holiday quarter of 2020 was one for the record books for Apple!