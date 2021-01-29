Apple Arcade has over 145 ad-free games for only $4.99 a month

Apple Arcade has over 145 games you can play right now for only $5 a month, and new ones are added nearly every week.

Apple Arcade games can all be played offline, and a single subscription includes access for up to six family members with Family Sharing. To try out Apple Arcade, open the App Store on almost any Apple device and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen. With the announcement of Apple’s new iPhone 12 lineup, the tech giant is offering a three-month free trial when you buy a new device.

Shelby Brown for CNET:

Some of the breakout games on the service include The Enchanted World, Where Cards Fall and Shinsekai: Into the Depths. They’re available to play now unless otherwise noted. You can also check out our list of the Apple Arcade games that we’re still waiting to arrive, such as Proxi and Fantasian. The highly anticipated game The Pathless made its debut earlier this month and Sneaky Sasquatch recently claimed the title of Apple Arcade’s Game of the Year.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Arcade is the deal of the decade.

See all of the games announced for Apple Arcade, updated as new games are released, here. (It’s a big article!)