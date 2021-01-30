Apple extends credit refunds to Apple TV+ subscribers through June

Apple has notified Apple TV+ subscribers that the company is extending credit refunds through June. Credit will be automatically applied to your Apple ID each month.

Apple’s email states:

You’re getting $4.99/month in credit from Apple TV+ through June.

We’re applying $4.99 in credit to your Apple ID each month you’re subscribed from February through June to keep enjoying Apple Original shows and movies. That’s it — no further action is required.

With The Morning Show’s Emmy win and Ted Lasso hailed as 2020’s best comedy, Apple TV+ has set a new bar for quality storytelling. Dive into new seasons of M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant, Peabody-winning Dickinson, and more critically acclaimed series returning this year. Also, look out for premieres of Apple Original Films — including Palmer, a moving drama starring Justin Timberlake, and Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry — as well as new adventures in The Snoopy Show.

And now you can watch Apple TV+ on even more screens — find the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, or download the app on select Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, LG, VIZIO, Sony, PlayStation®, and Xbox devices. Learn more about how to watch Apple TV+.

Your credit will be automatically applied to your Apple ID each month you’ve been charged for the service from February through June.

The Apple TV+ Team

MacDailyNews Take: It makes sense for Apple to continue extending credit refunds to Apple TV+ subscribers until fans find their favorite series and are will in to pay a mere $4.99/mo. for high-quality TV series and films.