‘Servant’ creator M. Night Shyamalan discusses what it’s like working with Apple

In a new interview, M. Night Shyamalan says Apple has been “super supportive” of his “Servant” series production for Apple TV+.

The Apple TV+ show “Servant” is currently airing its second season. Apple has already renewed the show for its third season.

Wesley Hilliard for AppleInsider:

M. Night Shyamalan and his daughters Saleka and Ishani sat down with 3rd Hour Today to discuss the show in an interview. “Apple has been super supportive,” says M. Night Shyamalan. “Just been an excellent relationship and given us a chance to tell a very unique story in a very singular way.” M. Night Shyamalan says season 3 will begin shooting in March. His daughters played a part in directing and producing the show for season 2.

MacDailyNews Take: Bonus video for “Servant” fans: