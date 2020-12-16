Apple TV+ picks up M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Servant’ for season three

Apple TV+ has announced that “Servant,” the acclaimed psychological thriller from Academy Award-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan, has been renewed for a third season ahead of its second season global premiere on January 15, 2021.

Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season takes a supernatural turn with a darker future for all lying ahead as Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed.

The 10-episode second season will debut globally with the first episode on Friday, January 15, 2021, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday, exclusively on Apple TV+.

The cast of “Servant,” including Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, will all reprise their characters for the second season.

“Servant” is created by BAFTA-nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop. In addition to Shyamalan and Basgallop, “Servant” is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey serve as executive producers.

The series will join recently renewed Apple Originals including the Peabody Award-winning “Dickinson,” which returns for its second season on Friday, January 8, 2021; critically acclaimed drama series “For All Mankind,” which returns for its second season on Friday, February 19, 2021; and global hit series “Ted Lasso.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung, LG, Sony and VIZIO smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

MacDailyNews Note: The complete first season of “Servant” is now available to stream on Apple TV+.