Apple employees donate record time and money to charity in 2020

Thousands of Apple employees who donated their time and money this year to organizations in communities large and small, making this year the biggest to date for the Apple Employee Giving Program.

For every hour an employee volunteers or dollar they donate, Apple matches that with a monetary donation to the same organization. Since the program’s inception in 2011, Apple employees have raised almost $600 million in total donations — including more than 1.6 million hours volunteered — for more than 34,000 organizations.

This is on top of the corporate donations Apple’s Community Investment team makes each year to nonprofits around the world, including Feeding America, FIRST, Malala Fund, Simplon, and many others.

Apple is also investing in a multimillion-dollar annual grant program geared toward supporting organizations in communities where Apple teams live and work, including food banks, health and social services, youth art programs, and more. This holiday season, Apple is donating an additional $5 million to support an array of global organizations that are helping families and communities worldwide weather the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic — from hunger relief to medical care.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to all of those who give of their time and/or money to help worthwhile cause!