Google Stadia is now available on Apple’s iPhone and iPad

No Comments

A few weeks after announcing that iOS and iPadOS support was on the way, Google’s cloud gaming Stadia service now supports the iPhone and iPad. Google is using a web app and says users will need to update to iOS 14.3, the latest iOS update that was released earlier this week.

Google's Stadia game-streaming service
Google’s Stadia game-streaming service

Romain Dillet for TechCrunch:

If you want to try it out with a free or paid Stadia account, you can head over to stadia.google.com from your iOS device. Log in to your Google account, add a shortcut to your home screen and open the web app.

After that, you can launch a game and start playing. Most games will require a gamepad, so you might want to pair a gamepad with your iPhone or iPad as well.

Stadia works a bit like a console that runs in the cloud. You have to buy games for the platform specifically and you can then stream them from a data center near you… While you don’t have to pay an additional subscription to play those games, you can optionally become a Stadia Pro subscribers. In addition to games you bought on the platform, it lets you access a library of games and it unlocks 4K video. Stadia Pro costs $9.99 per month.

MacDailyNews Note: For Stadia and other gaming, Apple explains how to pair a DualShock 4 or Xbox Wireless Controller to your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac here.

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , , ,