Apple shares rise toward record high as analysts expect stellar earnings

Apple shares are approaching all-time record high territory as analysts expect a stellar earnings report from the company next Wednesday, January 27th, after market close.

Eric J. Savitz for Barron’s:

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty on Thursday reiterated her Overweight rating on Apple stock and lifted her price target to $152 from $144. She writes that her checks find that Apple saw strength across its products and services portfolio in the quarter, driven by 5G iPhone adoption, the work-and-learn-from-home trend, and sustained engagement with the App Store.

Huberty expects double-digit revenue growth in all revenue segments, with “risks skewed to the upside” for iPhones, Macs, and Services. Her revenue estimate for the quarter is $108.2 billion, well above consensus at $102.6 billion.

D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte also repeated his Buy rating on the stock, noting that the stock looks “delicious,” though it has pushed past his $133 price target. (He says his target is “under review” pending next week’s earnings report.) Forte also has estimates above consensus for the quarter—he sees $106.2 billion in sales, with profits of $1.52 a share.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple seems destined to report cracking, perhaps easily, the $100 billion quarterly revenue barrier and notching all-time record revenue for Q121!

